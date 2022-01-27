Advertisement
Podcast: The Omicron kids

Alhambra High School
Alhambra High School students head off for the day after the final bell rang on Monday, Jan. 3.
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

Just when it seemed schools and parents and teachers were figuring out how to do in-person learning again, Omicron hit.

The highly contagious variant really blew up while schools were on winter break in California. So when schools reopened and students returned, there were problems.

Today, we hear from a parent and high school students who are trying to navigate their teenage years while worrying about COVID-19.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times audio engineer Mario Diaz, and L.A. Times education reporter Melissa Gomez

More reading:

California schools under intense strain, fighting to stay open during Omicron surge

Amid high absenteeism, incoming L.A. schools chief says campuses are safe

Omicron surge anxiety, absences and confusion mark first day of new LAUSD semester

