Podcast: The Omicron kids
Just when it seemed schools and parents and teachers were figuring out how to do in-person learning again, Omicron hit.
The highly contagious variant really blew up while schools were on winter break in California. So when schools reopened and students returned, there were problems.
Today, we hear from a parent and high school students who are trying to navigate their teenage years while worrying about COVID-19.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times audio engineer Mario Diaz, and L.A. Times education reporter Melissa Gomez
