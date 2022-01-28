Podcast: The Blur guy insulted a pop star. The reaction? Swift

It was the Taylor Swift diss heard around the world. “She doesn’t write her own songs.” That’s what Damon Albarn, the lead singer for the British bands Blur and Gorillaz said to L.A. Times pop music critic Mikael Wood.

The drama between Taylor and Damon got real. But it also hit on something really interesting — songwriting, and who gets the credit for it, is a thing … now more than ever.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times music writers Mikael Wood and Suzy Exposito

