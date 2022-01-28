Advertisement
Share
Podcasts

Podcast: The Blur guy insulted a pop star. The reaction? Swift

A split image of Taylor Swift, left, and Damon Albarn
Singer-songwriters Taylor Swift, left, and Damon Albarn recently exchanged tweets about a Los Angeles Times article.
(Evan Agostini / Invision/AP / Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Share
Listen to this episode of The Times:

It was the Taylor Swift diss heard around the world. “She doesn’t write her own songs.” That’s what Damon Albarn, the lead singer for the British bands Blur and Gorillaz said to L.A. Times pop music critic Mikael Wood.

The drama between Taylor and Damon got real. But it also hit on something really interesting — songwriting, and who gets the credit for it, is a thing … now more than ever.

Advertisement

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times music writers Mikael Wood and Suzy Exposito

More reading:

For Damon Albarn, modern life is still pretty much rubbish

Column: Taylor Swift slapped back for all the women who have been told ‘you didn’t write that.’

After insulting Taylor Swift, Damon Albarn says he was cast into ‘social media abyss’

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers Melissa Kaplan, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
Podcasts CaliforniaMusic

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement