Podcast: The Blur guy insulted a pop star. The reaction? Swift
It was the Taylor Swift diss heard around the world. “She doesn’t write her own songs.” That’s what Damon Albarn, the lead singer for the British bands Blur and Gorillaz said to L.A. Times pop music critic Mikael Wood.
The drama between Taylor and Damon got real. But it also hit on something really interesting — songwriting, and who gets the credit for it, is a thing … now more than ever.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times music writers Mikael Wood and Suzy Exposito
More reading:
For Damon Albarn, modern life is still pretty much rubbish
Column: Taylor Swift slapped back for all the women who have been told ‘you didn’t write that.’
After insulting Taylor Swift, Damon Albarn says he was cast into ‘social media abyss’
