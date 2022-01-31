Podcast: Home was where the freeway is

In Santa Monica during the 1950s and ‘60s, city leaders evicted hundreds of Black families to build what ended up being the 10 Freeway. But now, in an act of civic penance, Santa Monica is trying to bring some of those families back. It comes at a time when municipalities across the United States are reckoning with their racist actions from the past.

We’ll talk about Santa Monica’s attempt to redress a historical wrong. And we’ll also talk to a woman whose family was one of many Black households that Santa Monica wants to make right by.

Advertisement

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times housing reporter Liam Dillon, and Santa Monica native Nichelle Monroe

More reading:

Santa Monica’s message to people evicted long ago for the 10 Freeway: Come home

Freeways force out residents in communities of color — again

Tour Santa Monica’s once-vibrant Black neighborhoods, nearly erased by racism and ‘progress’