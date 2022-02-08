Advertisement
Podcast: The triple terror of tsunamis

Two people look at a debris-filled landscape after a 2011 tsunami in northern Japan
People examine tsunami damage in northern Japan on March 21, 2011.
(Matt Dunham / Associated Press)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

For the latest installment of our “Masters of Disasters” series, we talk tsunamis in the wake of a volcanic eruption near Tonga last month that caused waves felt across the Pacific. There was none of the devastation like the world saw in Fukushima in 2011, or across the Indian Ocean in 2004. But what happened in Tonga got us thinking: How are the effects of tsunamis so devastating, yet so little is known about them?

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times earthquake reporter Ron Lin, L.A. Times wildfire reporter Alex Wigglesworth, and L.A. Times Asia correspondent David Pierson

More reading:

The tsunami that battered Santa Cruz highlights the threat facing California’s coast

Can a tsunami happen in Southern California? What should you do about it?

Surprising tsunami triggers may lurk off California’s coast, scientists say

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers Melissa Kaplan, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
