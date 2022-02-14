Podcast: Black joy in Questlove’s “Summer of Soul”

The Roots drummer and music legend Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson sifted through 40 hours of archival footage of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival for his documentary, “Summer of Soul.” It was a festival where legends like Nina Simone and Stevie Wonder performed in the same summer as Woodstock.

The film is now in the running for Best Original Documentary at this year’s Oscars. So today, we’re airing an episode with Questlove from our sister podcast, “The Envelope.”

Host: “The Envelope” host Mark Olsen

Guests: Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson

