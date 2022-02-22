Podcast: Transgender drivers struggle to join Uber

Uber’s under fire over its treatment of transgender drivers after the Los Angeles Times published a story about the alleged mistreatment.

Today, we’ll hear from the L.A. Times reporter who broke the story. And we’ll also hear more from an Uber driver who hopes other trans people won’t ever have to go through what she went through.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times business reporter Suhauna Hussain

