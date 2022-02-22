Podcast: Transgender drivers struggle to join Uber
Listen to this episode of The Times:
Uber’s under fire over its treatment of transgender drivers after the Los Angeles Times published a story about the alleged mistreatment.
Today, we’ll hear from the L.A. Times reporter who broke the story. And we’ll also hear more from an Uber driver who hopes other trans people won’t ever have to go through what she went through.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times business reporter Suhauna Hussain
More reading:
Uber blocks transgender drivers from signing up: ‘They didn’t believe me’
Uber faces ‘serious questions’ over transgender drivers’ treatment after Times report
