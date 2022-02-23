Podcast: Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine obsession

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his country would recognize the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and send Russian troops there for “peacekeeping” purposes. The move immediately drew worldwide condemnation — but signaled the culmination of a decades-long desire by Putin to bring Ukraine closer to Russia’s control.

Today, we talk to our reporter on the ground about this past, what’s happening now — and what’s next.

Advertisement

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times Middle East bureau chief Nabih Bulos

More reading:

Russian troops move into eastern Ukraine, EU says, as fear of war grows

Artillery fusillades from Russian-backed separatists set Ukraine’s east on edge

Will war come to a town called New York in Ukraine?