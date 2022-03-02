Advertisement
Podcast: Russia and China, forever frenemies

Putin Xi
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and China’s President Xi Jinping shake hands prior to their talks on the sideline of the 11th edition of the BRICS Summit, in Brasilia, Brazil on Nov. 12, 2019.
(Ramil Sitdikov / Associated Press)
On Feb. 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping just hours ahead of the opening ceremony for the Beijing Winter Olympics. The meeting made headlines, and has people asking: Could China be the overlooked player in the Russia-Ukraine crisis?

Today, we dive into the complicated history between the two countries — and whether Russia’s moves on Ukraine might serve as a template with China and Taiwan.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times China correspondent Stephanie Yang, and The New School international affairs professor Nina L. Khrushcheva

More reading:

Beijing may be tempted to side with Putin in the Ukraine conflict. But at what cost?

Putin heads to China to bolster ties amid Ukraine tensions

Op-Ed: Whether it sides with Russia or not, China will pay a price

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers Melissa Kaplan, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
