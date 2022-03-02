Podcast: Russia and China, forever frenemies
On Feb. 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping just hours ahead of the opening ceremony for the Beijing Winter Olympics. The meeting made headlines, and has people asking: Could China be the overlooked player in the Russia-Ukraine crisis?
Today, we dive into the complicated history between the two countries — and whether Russia’s moves on Ukraine might serve as a template with China and Taiwan.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times China correspondent Stephanie Yang, and The New School international affairs professor Nina L. Khrushcheva
More reading:
Beijing may be tempted to side with Putin in the Ukraine conflict. But at what cost?
Putin heads to China to bolster ties amid Ukraine tensions
Op-Ed: Whether it sides with Russia or not, China will pay a price
About The Times