Podcast: A homeless community that couldn’t last

A small, tightknit community grew inside an abandoned building in L.A.’s Koreatown. The people who found shelter there felt lucky. In a city where unhoused people have to set up encampments wherever they can — in parks, on sidewalks, beneath freeway overpasses — this old building offered a real sense of home.

But the people who lived there knew their community couldn’t last.

Advertisement

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times reporter Jaimie Ding

More reading:

In an abandoned Koreatown building, homeless Angelenos create a community

‘Gimme Shelter’: The gap in California’s homelessness plan

‘Remember that can easily be you’: Angelenos closest to the homelessness crisis urge compassion