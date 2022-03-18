Podcast: Townies versus gownies battle for Berkeley

Thousands of students apply to UC Berkeley every year. It’s one of the most applied-to universities in the entire U.S. But the city of Berkeley is also emblematic of our nationwide housing crisis. Which is why residents and the university have been locked in a legal battle over enrollment numbers.

Today, we delve into the latest town-versus-gown throw-down.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times higher education reporter Teresa Watanabe

More reading:

