Podcast: A soldier’s funeral in Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers carry a casket in a street.
Ukrainian soldiers carry the casket of a comrade during a funeral outside the Church of St. Peter and Paul in Lviv, Ukraine.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
L.A. Times foreign correspondent Patrick J. McDonnell has covered Ukrainian refugees flooding into Poland and the funerals for Ukrainian soldiers in Lviv. He’s heard from mayors urging Americans to approve a no-fly zone over Ukraine, and men returning to their country to fight on the front lines.

Today, we hear some of Patrick’s stories.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times Mexico City bureau chief Patrick J. McDonnell

More reading:

A funeral for Ukraine soldiers brings war to small town

Refugee flows from Ukraine mount. Meantime, aid and would-be fighters head in other direction

In Ukraine, the flood of displaced people fleeing the war only grows

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
