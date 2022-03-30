Podcast: A soldier’s funeral in Ukraine

L.A. Times foreign correspondent Patrick J. McDonnell has covered Ukrainian refugees flooding into Poland and the funerals for Ukrainian soldiers in Lviv. He’s heard from mayors urging Americans to approve a no-fly zone over Ukraine, and men returning to their country to fight on the front lines.

Today, we hear some of Patrick’s stories.

Advertisement

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times Mexico City bureau chief Patrick J. McDonnell

More reading:

A funeral for Ukraine soldiers brings war to small town

Refugee flows from Ukraine mount. Meantime, aid and would-be fighters head in other direction

In Ukraine, the flood of displaced people fleeing the war only grows