Podcast: A soldier’s funeral in Ukraine
Listen to this episode of The Times:
L.A. Times foreign correspondent Patrick J. McDonnell has covered Ukrainian refugees flooding into Poland and the funerals for Ukrainian soldiers in Lviv. He’s heard from mayors urging Americans to approve a no-fly zone over Ukraine, and men returning to their country to fight on the front lines.
Today, we hear some of Patrick’s stories.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times Mexico City bureau chief Patrick J. McDonnell
More reading:
A funeral for Ukraine soldiers brings war to small town
Refugee flows from Ukraine mount. Meantime, aid and would-be fighters head in other direction
In Ukraine, the flood of displaced people fleeing the war only grows
About The Times
“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.