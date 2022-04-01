Podcast: The takedown of a dial-up drug network
Listen to this episode of The Times:
Beverly Hills resident Ray Mascolo died of a drug overdose in 2020. His passing led investigators to a sprawling, Hollywood-based drug-dealing network with a business model resembling a food delivery app.
We tell this saga today.
Host: L.A. Times courts reporter Michael Finnegan
More reading:
How a man’s death in Beverly Hills exposed a sprawling Hollywood drug delivery business
California lawmakers target fentanyl as opioid overdoses surge
About The Times
“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.