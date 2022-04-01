Advertisement
Podcast: The takedown of a dial-up drug network

An officer stands with a photo of counterfeit fentanyl pills
An officer stands in front of a photo showing counterfeit fentanyl pills during a 2021 news conference about a series of criminal cases against alleged drug dealers who sold or provided narcotics to users who suffered fatal overdoses.
(Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

Beverly Hills resident Ray Mascolo died of a drug overdose in 2020. His passing led investigators to a sprawling, Hollywood-based drug-dealing network with a business model resembling a food delivery app.

We tell this saga today.

Host: L.A. Times courts reporter Michael Finnegan

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
