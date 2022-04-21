Podcast: Mexico’s weird presidential self-recall
Earlier this month, Mexico had an election. But it wasn’t business as usual. The vote was a first in Mexico — a recall referendum on the country’s president. The person pushing to recall the president … was the president himself.
Today we get into the curious history of Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times foreign correspondents Leila Miller and Kate Linthicum
