Podcast: Mexico’s weird presidential self-recall

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador participates in a 2019 in Mexico City ceremony commemorating the “Niños Heroes,” a group of cadets who died defending the military academy from U.S. invading forces in the 1847 Battle of Chapultepec during the Mexican-American War.
(Marco Ugarte/Associated Press)
Earlier this month, Mexico had an election. But it wasn’t business as usual. The vote was a first in Mexico — a recall referendum on the country’s president. The person pushing to recall the president … was the president himself.

Today we get into the curious history of Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times foreign correspondents Leila Miller and Kate Linthicum

More reading:

Mexicans vote on whether to recall the president, an election he pushed for

López Obrador on track to retain control of Mexico’s Congress, but with reduced majority

Amid journalist killings, Mexican president tries to shame famous reporter who wrote about his son

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers David Toledo, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
