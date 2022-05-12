Podcast: Why U.S. women’s sports stars play abroad
Listen to this episode of The Times:
The arrest in Russia earlier this year of WNBA superstar Brittney Griner made worldwide headlines. But few dug into why she was playing abroad in the first place.
Today, we hear how Griner is just one of many female athletes who find themselves abroad year after year to play the games they love, geopolitics be damned. All because they can’t get a fair wage in the United States. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guest: L.A. Times sports editor Iliana Limón Romero
More reading:
Brittney Griner’s arrest in Russia: What you need to know
WNBA to honor Brittney Griner with decal on teams’ floors
Commentary: Why Brittney Griner was in Russia, and what it says about women’s sports in the U.S.
About The Times
“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers David Toledo, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineers are Mario Diaz and Mark Nieto. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.