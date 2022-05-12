Podcast: Why U.S. women’s sports stars play abroad

The arrest in Russia earlier this year of WNBA superstar Brittney Griner made worldwide headlines. But few dug into why she was playing abroad in the first place.

Today, we hear how Griner is just one of many female athletes who find themselves abroad year after year to play the games they love, geopolitics be damned. All because they can’t get a fair wage in the United States. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times sports editor Iliana Limón Romero

