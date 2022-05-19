Podcast: Cryptocurrency’s addiction problem

The ups and downs of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin can bring quick wealth — or quick bankruptcy. It’s the hope for a huge payoff that keeps people hooked on these fluctuations, to the point where their attention turns to addiction.

Today, in the wake of the crypto market’s recent crash, we look at how obsessing over digital currency can affect people and their lives. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times wealth reporter Andrea Chang

More reading:

