Podcast: Cryptocurrency’s addiction problem
Listen to this episode of The Times:
The ups and downs of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin can bring quick wealth — or quick bankruptcy. It’s the hope for a huge payoff that keeps people hooked on these fluctuations, to the point where their attention turns to addiction.
Today, in the wake of the crypto market’s recent crash, we look at how obsessing over digital currency can affect people and their lives. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guest: L.A. Times wealth reporter Andrea Chang
More reading:
Amid crypto crash, trading can be an addiction: It’s ‘taking over my whole life’
Why is crypto crashing? A Q&A on bitcoin, luna and other falling cryptocurrencies
About The Times
“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers David Toledo, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineers are Mario Diaz and Mark Nieto. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.