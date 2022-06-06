Advertisement
Podcast: Covering COVID on ‘sacred ground’

Chaplain Kevin Deegan prays with Michael McIntyre, a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, on Jan. 12.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

The U.S. has lost more than 1 million people to COVID — and the virus isn’t done with us yet. Front-line hospital workers have experienced the devastation up close and in real time. And for one L.A. Times photographer who documented the losses and wins against COVID, looking back at the images she captured and revisiting the hospital rooms where people fought for their lives — spaces a hospital chaplain now calls “sacred ground” — has helped her process the pain and remember the moments of connection and hope.

Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times photojournalist Francine Orr

More reading:

The fight against COVID, a chaplain says, unfolded on ‘sacred ground’

U.S. reaches 1 million COVID deaths — and the virus isn’t done with us

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers David Toledo, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineers are Mario Diaz and Mark Nieto. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
