Podcast: How mass shootings affect young voters

A memorial outside the Uvalde elementary school features photos of the 19 children killed.
(Molly Hennessy-Fiske / Los Angeles Times)
This year’s midterm elections were expected to be a referendum on the economy, but as gun violence is on the minds of Americans, yet again, millennials and zillennials, who’ve grown up in an era of massacres, might prove a constituency that no politician can ignore. If they show up to the ballot box, that is.

Today, we talk about how gun violence affects the politics of young voters.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times fellow Anumita Kaur

More reading:

Newsletter: Essential Politics: Do mass shootings affect young voters?

School shootings have increased recently; the violence in Texas is among the deadliest

Thousands protest outside NRA convention in Texas days after massacre in Uvalde

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers David Toledo, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineers are Mario Diaz and Mark Nieto. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
