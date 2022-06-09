Podcast: How mass shootings affect young voters
This year’s midterm elections were expected to be a referendum on the economy, but as gun violence is on the minds of Americans, yet again, millennials and zillennials, who’ve grown up in an era of massacres, might prove a constituency that no politician can ignore. If they show up to the ballot box, that is.
Today, we talk about how gun violence affects the politics of young voters.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times fellow Anumita Kaur
Newsletter: Essential Politics: Do mass shootings affect young voters?
School shootings have increased recently; the violence in Texas is among the deadliest
Thousands protest outside NRA convention in Texas days after massacre in Uvalde
