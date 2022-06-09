Podcast: How mass shootings affect young voters

This year’s midterm elections were expected to be a referendum on the economy, but as gun violence is on the minds of Americans, yet again, millennials and zillennials, who’ve grown up in an era of massacres, might prove a constituency that no politician can ignore. If they show up to the ballot box, that is.

Today, we talk about how gun violence affects the politics of young voters.

Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times fellow Anumita Kaur

