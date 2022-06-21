Advertisement
Podcast: The Future of Abortion, Part 5 | Law

Demonstrators march to the U.S. Capitol for a rally seeking repeal of all anti-abortion laws in Washington in 1971
Demonstrators marched to the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 20, 1971, seeking repeal of all antiabortion laws. On the other side of the Capitol, opponents of abortion rights demonstrated.
(Associated Press)
The Supreme Court’s decision on Roe vs. Wade in 1973 was supposed to end the debate on abortion once and for all. But instead, it has led to decades of division. In our “Future of Abortion” series, The Times looks at abortion from a number of perspectives. Today, we dig into where Roe went wrong.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times reporter David G. Savage

More reading:

Where Roe went wrong: A sweeping new abortion right built on a shaky legal foundation

Supreme Court’s pending abortion ruling: What it may mean

When will the Supreme Court make a decision on the fate of Roe vs. Wade?

