Podcast: The Future of Abortion, Part 5 | Law
Listen to this episode of The Times:
The Supreme Court’s decision on Roe vs. Wade in 1973 was supposed to end the debate on abortion once and for all. But instead, it has led to decades of division. In our “Future of Abortion” series, The Times looks at abortion from a number of perspectives. Today, we dig into where Roe went wrong.
Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times reporter David G. Savage
More reading:
Where Roe went wrong: A sweeping new abortion right built on a shaky legal foundation
Supreme Court’s pending abortion ruling: What it may mean
When will the Supreme Court make a decision on the fate of Roe vs. Wade?
About The Times
“The Times” is produced by Shannon Lin, Denise Guerra, Kasia Brousalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Madalyn Amato and Carlos De Loera. Our intern is Surya Hendry. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.