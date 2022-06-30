Podcast: D.C.'s secretive VP power lunch
For decades, weekly lunches between the American president and his vice president have piqued the interest of D.C. insiders. Today, we take a look at this unique tradition and examine what the most exclusive meal in D.C. tells us about the evolution of the vice presidency. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times White House reporter Noah Bierman
