Podcast: That classic VW Bug could be an electric vehicle
Listen to this episode of The Times:
Classic cars are a staple of California culture, but they have a dirty secret — they’re gas guzzlers. And with gas prices so high, collectors are beginning to convert them to electric.
In this episode, L.A. business reporter Ronald D. White talks about the creative ways Californians are getting their hands on electric cars.
Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guest: L.A. Times Business reporter Ronald D White
More reading:
They’ll turn your gas guzzler into an EV. But be prepared to wait
With gas prices sky-high, some would-be EV buyers are getting creative
How Californians are getting around high gas prices (or at least trying)
About The Times
“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers David Toledo, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineers are Mario Diaz and Mark Nieto. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.