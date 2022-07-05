Advertisement
Podcast: That classic VW Bug could be an electric vehicle

Man charges electric VW Beetle
Mark Wagner, who converted his 1962 Volkswagen Beetle ragtop from gas to electric, at a charging station in Irvine.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Classic cars are a staple of California culture, but they have a dirty secret — they’re gas guzzlers. And with gas prices so high, collectors are beginning to convert them to electric.

In this episode, L.A. business reporter Ronald D. White talks about the creative ways Californians are getting their hands on electric cars.
Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times Business reporter Ronald D White

They’ll turn your gas guzzler into an EV. But be prepared to wait

With gas prices sky-high, some would-be EV buyers are getting creative

How Californians are getting around high gas prices (or at least trying)

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers David Toledo, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineers are Mario Diaz and Mark Nieto. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
