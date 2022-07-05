Podcast: That classic VW Bug could be an electric vehicle

Classic cars are a staple of California culture, but they have a dirty secret — they’re gas guzzlers. And with gas prices so high, collectors are beginning to convert them to electric.

In this episode, L.A. business reporter Ronald D. White talks about the creative ways Californians are getting their hands on electric cars.

Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times Business reporter Ronald D White

