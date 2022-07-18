Advertisement
Podcast: Burnout at the front lines of disasters

Firefighters in a forest
Members of a hotshot crew hike up a mountain while battling the Caldor Fire on Sept. 3, 2021, in South Lake Tahoe.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

So many disasters, so little time. And it’s the same group of people on the front lines, year after year. What happens when they get tired? Today, our Masters of Disaster talk about burnout among firefighters, scientists, doctors and the people we trust to take on the biggest calamities nature throws at us — as well as how to hold on to a little hope. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times reporters Rong-Gong Lin II, Rosanna Xia and Alex Wigglesworth

More reading:

Hellish fires, low pay, trauma: California’s Forest Service firefighters face a morale crisis

Almost 9 in 10 Californians live in areas with high COVID-19 levels as BA.5 fuels infections

Where are California’s dirtiest beaches? This list might surprise you

About The Times

“The Times” is produced by Shannon Lin, Denise Guerra, Kasia Brousalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Madalyn Amato and Carlos De Loera. Our intern is Surya Hendry. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.
