Podcast: The parents at the epicenter of a culture war

A man and his young child hold a placard that says "Virginia families first."
A man and his sons attend an October 2021 rally in Virginia’s Loudoun County that was sponsored by Catholic Vote and the conservative group Fight for Schools.
(Cliff Owen / Associated Press)
Last year, frustrations over COVID-related school closures slammed into the nation’s culture war and tipped an election. It all started in Virginia’s Loudoun County, whose schools became a lightning rod as they grappled with mask mandates, a bathroom policy for transgender students and efforts to fix systemic racial discrimination.

Today, we discuss how conservative parents in Virginia began a powerful nationwide movement and how Democrats are trying to win back this important voting bloc. We also explore how parents in Loudoun County really feel. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times White House reporter Courtney Subramanian

Focus on the economy, not ‘critical race theory’ or sex ed: Inside Democrats’ plan to win back parents

School boards become battle zones over COVID-19 rules, critical race theory, trans students

Opinion: Teachers have to put the welfare of transgender students before their own beliefs

“The Times” is produced by Shannon Lin, Denise Guerra, Kasia Brousalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Madalyn Amato and Carlos De Loera. Our intern is Surya Hendry. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.
