The Times podcast: Less loan debt, more midterm love for Democrats?

Millions of Americans who attended college could have their debt completely canceled or reduced under a plan announced by President Biden last week. But the move is unsurprisingly stirring debate among the right and left, but for completely different reasons.

Today, we talk about how this announcement might affect the midterm elections. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times national reporter Arit John

More reading:

Advertisement

For many with student loans, the interest hurts the most. This congressman would know

Student loan forgiveness: Everything you need to know

Why Californians with student loans will gain massively from forgiveness plan