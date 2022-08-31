The Times podcast: Less loan debt, more midterm love for Democrats?
Listen to this episode of The Times:
Millions of Americans who attended college could have their debt completely canceled or reduced under a plan announced by President Biden last week. But the move is unsurprisingly stirring debate among the right and left, but for completely different reasons.
Today, we talk about how this announcement might affect the midterm elections. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times national reporter Arit John
More reading:
For many with student loans, the interest hurts the most. This congressman would know
Student loan forgiveness: Everything you need to know
Why Californians with student loans will gain massively from forgiveness plan
About The Times
“The Times” is produced by Shannon Lin, Denise Guerra, Kasia Brousalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Madalyn Amato and Carlos De Loera. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany
and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.
