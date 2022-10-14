Advertisement
The Times podcast: Dedicated to Art Laboe

Art Laboe blows a kiss to the audience
Art Laboe blows a kiss to the audience, during his 2009 Art Laboe Valentine’s Super Love Jam concert at the Jobing.com arena in Glendale.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

Art Laboe’s voice filled Southern California airwaves for more than 70 years. But beyond being a beloved disc jockey whose show was eventually broadcast across the nation, Laboe spread a radical message of racial unity way before such messages became mainstream.

The prolific “Oldies but Goodies” radio legend died Oct. 7 of pneumonia. His death comes at a time when we need his message of tolerance more than ever. So today, a tribute to Art Laboe. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: TimesOC feature writer Gabriel San Román

More reading:

L.A.’s radio community pays tribute to Art Laboe, a legend and mentor: ‘End of an era’

Column: I’m playing an Art Laboe album to counteract the noxious vibe from L.A. City Hall

Art Laboe dies; his ‘Oldies but Goodies’ show ruled the L.A. airwaves

“The Times” is produced by Shannon Lin, Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistant is Madalyn Amato. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.

