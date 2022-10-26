The Times podcast: The scandal at L.A. City Hall — again

It was the audio leak that created a political earthquake in Los Angeles.

Soon after the racist comments recorded during a private conversation among three council members and a labor leader leaked to the public, the fallout began. There’ve been resignations, rowdy protests at City Hall and more. The controversy has created a political opening that might fundamentally change the makeup of the City Council by pushing it even further to the left.

With midterms just two weeks away, today we talk about what’s next at L.A. City Hall. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times reporters Julia Wick and David Zahniser

