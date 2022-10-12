The Times podcast: The leaked tape that upended L.A. politics

This week, the Los Angeles City Council made national headlines for all the wrong reasons. In a closed-door meeting, City Council President Nury Martinez made racist and disparaging remarks about colleagues to fellow Councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo and a well-known labor leader.

Advertisement

The subsequent fallout has upended L.A. politics just before a crucial mayoral election. So now what? Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times reporter Benjamin Oreskes

More reading:

L.A. council members made racist comments in leaked audio. Read our full coverage

Breaking down crucial moments in the racist leaked recording of L.A. councilmembers

The fall of Nury Martinez: A blunt talker undone by her words