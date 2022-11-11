Advertisement
Share
Podcasts

The Times podcast: The slow trickle of election day

Voting center
A voter uses her umbrella at the L.A. County lifeguard headquarters polling location on Ocean Front Walk in Venice.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Share
Listen to this episode of The Times:

Election day has come and gone. But many races, both local and national, are still too close to call. And although the Republican Party is expected to take Congress, it’s not by the margin many had predicted. So what does all this mean for both parties? And what about 2024?

Advertisement

Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times politics reporter Seema Mehta and L.A. Times L.A. mayoral race reporter Julia Wick

More reading:

Tapping into ‘a simmering rage’: Democrats’ emphasis on abortion stopped GOP gains

Democrats’ risky bet on GOP election deniers paid off. Should they do it again?

Why it could take weeks to get final L.A. election results. ‘We aren’t sitting on ballots’

About The Times

“The Times” is produced by Shannon Lin, Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Roberto Reyes and Nicolas Perez. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.
Podcasts PoliticsThe Times PodcastMidterm Election 2022L.A. Mayor ElectionCalifornia Politics

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement