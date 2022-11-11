The Times podcast: The slow trickle of election day

Election day has come and gone. But many races, both local and national, are still too close to call. And although the Republican Party is expected to take Congress, it’s not by the margin many had predicted. So what does all this mean for both parties? And what about 2024?

Advertisement

Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times politics reporter Seema Mehta and L.A. Times L.A. mayoral race reporter Julia Wick

More reading:

Tapping into ‘a simmering rage’: Democrats’ emphasis on abortion stopped GOP gains

Democrats’ risky bet on GOP election deniers paid off. Should they do it again?

Why it could take weeks to get final L.A. election results. ‘We aren’t sitting on ballots’