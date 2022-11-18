The Times podcast: How ham radio can save Taiwan — and the world
Taiwan has more than 25,000 enthusiasts of ham radio, the antiquated communication technology that is increasingly being used in war zones when all other communication is down. If China declares war on Taiwan, these ham radio enthusiasts could be crucial for civilians and officials alike — and they can offer lessons for the rest of us.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times China correspondent Stephanie Yang
