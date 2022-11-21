The Times podcast: Hospice for the homeless
The Inn Between in Salt Lake City offers a revolutionary program: hospice care for homeless individuals. We visit to see what resistance they have met — and what hope they’ve inspired.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times California politics reporter Mackenzie Mays
More reading:
The place where homeless people come to die with dignity
Column: He was homeless and in hospice. His recovery is a lesson in what it takes to save a life
Column: Stalked by death, they are gathered off the streets and cared for by an army of angels
About The Times
