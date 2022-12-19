Advertisement
The Times podcast: Housing the unhoused, voucher edition

A man looks over a railing at an apartment complex
Todd Walters looks out from his new apartment that he secured through PATH in San Diego
(K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Biden administration authorized over a billion dollars in housing vouchers to help people stay off the streets. The program had problems, but one city — San Diego — succeeded in a big way.

Today, we find out how they did it. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: Former L.A. Times fellow Anumita Kaur

More reading:

How San Diego achieved surprising success housing homeless people

How San Francisco fell behind on housing its homeless population

Homeless people wait as Los Angeles lets thousands of federal housing vouchers go unused

