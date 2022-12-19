The Times podcast: Housing the unhoused, voucher edition
Listen to this episode of The Times:
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Biden administration authorized over a billion dollars in housing vouchers to help people stay off the streets. The program had problems, but one city — San Diego — succeeded in a big way.
Today, we find out how they did it. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: Former L.A. Times fellow Anumita Kaur
More reading:
How San Diego achieved surprising success housing homeless people
How San Francisco fell behind on housing its homeless population
Homeless people wait as Los Angeles lets thousands of federal housing vouchers go unused
About The Times
“The Times” is produced by Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Roberto Reyes and Nicolas Perez. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our fellow is Helen Li. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.