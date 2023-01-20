Advertisement
The Times podcast: Colorado River in Crisis, Part 3: The Dam

A man stands in a boat with a dam in the background.
John Weisheit, 68, conservation director of Living Rivers, believes that the Colorado River needs to be restored to its more natural state by taking out Glen Canyon Dam (seen behind).
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

The main way the American West harvests the Colorado River for its water use is by dams that create reservoirs, which are quickly drying up because of climate change. Can knocking some dams down help?

Today, in our continuing series on the Colorado River, we go to Glen Canyon Dam and Lake Powell to talk to some people who think so.

Host: “The Times” senior producer Denise Guerra

Guests: L.A. Times water reporter Ian James

More listening:

Colorado River in Crisis, Pt. 1: A Dying River

Colorado River in Crisis, Pt. 2: The Source

Colorado River in Crisis homepage

