The Times podcast: Colorado River in Crisis, Part 3: The Dam
The main way the American West harvests the Colorado River for its water use is by dams that create reservoirs, which are quickly drying up because of climate change. Can knocking some dams down help?
Today, in our continuing series on the Colorado River, we go to Glen Canyon Dam and Lake Powell to talk to some people who think so.
Host: “The Times” senior producer Denise Guerra
Guests: L.A. Times water reporter Ian James
