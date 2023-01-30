Advertisement
The Times podcast: What’s up with eggs?

Cartons of eggs in a grocery store
The average retail price for a dozen large eggs has skyrocketed in the last year.
(Alex Horvath / Los Angeles Times)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

All across California, people are asking the same question: Why are eggs so expensive?

Californians walk into grocery stores only to find them sold out, or that they’re going for $7 or more a dozen. Thanks to inflation, everything is more expensive right now. But when it comes to eggs, there’s more to the story.

Today, how a history of California policy and a global bird flu scrambled the economics of a food staple. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times metro reporter Sonja Sharp

More reading:

$7 a dozen? Why California eggs are so expensive — and increasingly hard to find

Watch: California eggs are becoming expensive, and increasingly hard to find

Op-Ed: Why does California have an egg shortage?

