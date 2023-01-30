The Times podcast: What’s up with eggs?
All across California, people are asking the same question: Why are eggs so expensive?
Californians walk into grocery stores only to find them sold out, or that they’re going for $7 or more a dozen. Thanks to inflation, everything is more expensive right now. But when it comes to eggs, there’s more to the story.
Today, how a history of California policy and a global bird flu scrambled the economics of a food staple. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times metro reporter Sonja Sharp
