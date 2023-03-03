Advertisement
The Times podcast: The California Dream in Nevada

Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center
The Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center is billed as the world’s largest industrial park. At 166 square miles, it is roughly the size of New Orleans or Denver.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Californians have long moved to Nevada in search of career and personal opportunities. Now, a massive business park near Reno is drawing in companies like never before, and some longtime residents aren’t happy about it.

We visited the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center to learn more. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times national enterprise reporter Noah Bierman

About The Times

“The Times” is produced by Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Roberto Reyes and Nicolas Perez. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our fellow is Helen Li. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.
