The Times podcast: The California Dream in Nevada
Californians have long moved to Nevada in search of career and personal opportunities. Now, a massive business park near Reno is drawing in companies like never before, and some longtime residents aren’t happy about it.
We visited the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center to learn more. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times national enterprise reporter Noah Bierman
