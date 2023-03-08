The Times podcast: California’s ballot-box fast-food fight

Last year, the California Legislature approved a bill that aimed to improve wages and conditions for fast-food workers, but the fast-food industry raised millions to oppose it. As petitioners collect signatures, voters allege that they were lied to by petitioners.

Today, we get into the food fight — and California’s murky world of signature gathering. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times reporter Suhauna Hussain

