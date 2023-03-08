The Times podcast: California’s ballot-box fast-food fight
Share
Listen to this episode of The Times:
Last year, the California Legislature approved a bill that aimed to improve wages and conditions for fast-food workers, but the fast-food industry raised millions to oppose it. As petitioners collect signatures, voters allege that they were lied to by petitioners.
Today, we get into the food fight — and California’s murky world of signature gathering. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times reporter Suhauna Hussain
More reading:
‘I feel duped’: Inside the fast-food industry’s push to dismantle a new California labor law
UC Riverside should investigate ‘phony’ economics research center, faculty say
Column: The fast-food industry gears up to kill another pro-worker state law
About The Times
“The Times” is produced by Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Roberto Reyes and Nicolas Perez. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our fellow is Helen Li. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.