The Times podcast: California’s ballot-box fast-food fight

A car in front of a McDonald's.
Fast-food workers drive through to protest for a $15 dollar hourly minimum wage outside a McDonald’s restaurant in East Los Angeles on March 12, 2021.
(Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)
Last year, the California Legislature approved a bill that aimed to improve wages and conditions for fast-food workers, but the fast-food industry raised millions to oppose it. As petitioners collect signatures, voters allege that they were lied to by petitioners.

Today, we get into the food fight — and California’s murky world of signature gathering. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times reporter Suhauna Hussain

‘I feel duped’: Inside the fast-food industry’s push to dismantle a new California labor law

UC Riverside should investigate ‘phony’ economics research center, faculty say

Column: The fast-food industry gears up to kill another pro-worker state law

