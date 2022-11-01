Nicolas Perez is an editorial assistant for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times, he worked as an assistant producer and apprentice news clerk on the public affairs program “AirTalk” out of NPR member station KPCC-FM (89.3). He was previously a co-editor for the opinion section of the UC Irvine’s campus newspaper, New University, as well as a news intern for their radio station, KUCI-FM (88.9). Perez is originally from the city of Manteca in the heart of California’s central valley. In his free time, he enjoys opening and then immediately closing a variety of video games, reading science fiction novels and looking at his phone.