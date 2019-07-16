Denise Guerra is a senior podcast producer at the Los Angeles Times. Prior to her career in journalism, Guerra studied communication theory at UCLA —

she can probably read your body language — and worked as a community liaison with the city of Los Angeles on transportation, housing and bridge projects. That’s where she honed the craft of listening to underserved communities. Guerra worked at Marketplace, in the KPCC newsroom and for the station’s morning show “Take Two.” She also was an adjunct instructor at the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, where she got her M.A. in journalism. She went on to work at NPR, where she helped launch the Saturday edition of the “Up First” podcast, produced music segments featuring Mavis Staples and Ruby Ibarra, covered BLM protests at the White House and filed this story to find out how her grandfather ended up in San Quentin prison. Born and raised in California, Guerra is always looking for a new point of view and so has taken on skydiving and climbing the world’s tallest peaks. Find her out on dawn patrol surfing Sunset Boulevard and the PCH.