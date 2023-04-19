The Times podcast: Is Biden too old to run again?
When Joe Biden won in 2020, he became the oldest president in U.S. history. If he runs again in 2024 and wins, he’ll beat own record. Is that a problem?
Today, we talk about the grumblings among Republicans and Democrats alike over Biden’s age. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times White House reporter Courtney Subramanian
More reading:
Column: Are Joe Biden and Dianne Feinstein too old to do their jobs?
Newsletter: Joe Biden, the bumbling old president who outwitted Republicans
‘What an old politician understands’ — Biden turns the age issue to advantage
