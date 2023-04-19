The Times podcast: Is Biden too old to run again?

President Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One in 2021.

When Joe Biden won in 2020, he became the oldest president in U.S. history. If he runs again in 2024 and wins, he’ll beat own record. Is that a problem?

Today, we talk about the grumblings among Republicans and Democrats alike over Biden’s age. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times White House reporter Courtney Subramanian

More reading:

