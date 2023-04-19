Advertisement
Podcasts

The Times podcast: Is Biden too old to run again?

President Biden
President Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One in 2021.
(Pablo Martinez Monsivais / Associated Press)
Share
Listen to this episode of The Times:

When Joe Biden won in 2020, he became the oldest president in U.S. history. If he runs again in 2024 and wins, he’ll beat own record. Is that a problem?

Advertisement

Today, we talk about the grumblings among Republicans and Democrats alike over Biden’s age. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times White House reporter Courtney Subramanian

More reading:

Column: Are Joe Biden and Dianne Feinstein too old to do their jobs?

Newsletter: Joe Biden, the bumbling old president who outwitted Republicans

‘What an old politician understands’ — Biden turns the age issue to advantage

About The Times

“The Times” is produced by Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Roberto Reyes and Nicolas Perez. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our fellow is Helen Li. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.
Podcasts PoliticsThe Times Podcast

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement