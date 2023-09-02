True Crime Podcasts

A true story about seduction, deception, forgiveness, denial and, ultimately, survival. Reported and hosted by Christopher Goffard from the L.A. Times. The hit L.A. Times podcast is now a Bravo TV show.
Listen now wherever you get your podcasts.
Investigative reporter Paige St. John uncovers never-before-revealed details about the man who would eventually become one of California’s most deadly serial killers, tracing his path of devastation through his victims’ eyes.
Listen now wherever you get your podcasts.
Hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ian Urbina, this seven-part audio series explores lawlessness and crime in international waters.
Listen now wherever you get your podcasts.
Betty Broderick thought she had a perfect life. Then, her husband left. Five years later, Betty killed him and his new wife. Thirty years later, we still can’t look away. Hosted by L.A. Times columnist and reporter Patt Morrison.
Listen now wherever you get your podcasts.
For nearly half a century, Bill Cosby brought warmth and laughter into hearts across the country, cementing his image as “America’s Dad.” But he also led a dark, secret life preying on women. Hosted by investigative reporter Nicki Weisensee Egan, “Chasing Cosby” is the definitive take of the rise and fall of Bill Cosby.
Listen now wherever you get your podcasts.
When a young woman’s body is found at a trash-sorting plant, Anaheim homicide Det. Julissa Trapp embarks on a relentless quest for answers. Hosted by Christopher Goffard, the writer and host of “Dirty John.”
Listen now wherever you get your podcasts.
Frank Carson spent his career accusing police of corruption. Then they charged him with murder. From Christopher Goffard, host of “Dirty John” and “Detective Trapp,” comes a story of power, politics and the law in California’s Central Valley.
Listen now wherever you get your podcasts.
A journalist impulsively leaves her job and family in Washington, D.C., to report on Tijuana, Mexico, a city commonly known for drug violence and illegal immigration into the U.S. She is drawn deeper and deeper into the different worlds that converge at the biggest crossing point on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Listen now wherever you get your podcasts.