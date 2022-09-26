‘The Outlaw Ocean,’ A New Podcast from CBC Podcasts and the L.A. Times, Available Now

The Los Angeles Times and CBC Podcasts today launched “The Outlaw Ocean,” a new true-crime podcast that exposes criminal activities that take place on the world’s high seas.

The audio documentary represents more than eight years of reporting by host and award-winning journalist Ian Urbina, who reported on all seven oceans in more than 30 countries to investigate murder at sea, modern slave labor, environmental crimes and quixotic adventurers.

Urbina will recount his years-long journey over seven episodes that explore a gritty and lawless realm, populated by traffickers and smugglers, pirates and mercenaries, wreck thieves and repo men, vigilante conservationists, seabound abortion providers, clandestine oil dumpers, shackled slaves and cast-adrift stowaways.

The first episode traces a tireless journalistic investigation of a shocking murder video that after eight years finally resulted in a 26-year conviction of the ship captain who ordered the cold-blooded killing. Listen to the full episode now, everywhere podcasts are available. New episodes will drop every Monday through November 7.

“The Outlaw Ocean” is brought to you by CBC Podcasts and the L.A. Times and created and produced by The Outlaw Ocean Project.

Learn more about The Outlaw Ocean Project, a non-profit journalism organization that produces investigative stories about human rights, at theoutlawocean.com.