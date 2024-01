Looking Ahead to 2024 - Politics

Nick Baumann, deputy chief of The Times’ Washington bureau, breaks down the biggest political story that will shape the new year: the presidential election. Voters have lived through a term of both Trump and Biden. A Biden-Trump rematch isn’t the only story. California has a Senate race. Three House Democrats — Adam B. Schiff, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee — are vying for the vacated seat of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein.