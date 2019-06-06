Here's where each California Democrat stands on opening an impeachment inquiry on Trump

Among House Democrats, a majority do not currently support opening a formal impeachment inquiry, let alone an actual vote to impeach President Trump, according to members of Congress.
About one-quarter of House Democrats publicly support opening an impeachment inquiry against Trump. More say they are moving closer to that position as the White House continues to defy congressional demands for documents and witnesses.
These quotes are compiled from interviews with lawmakers and their staff and recent public statements.
Support an inquiry now
Alan Lowenthal
"Congress must hold him accountable. I believe the time has come to consider an impeachment inquiry.”
Jared Huffman
“What I hope is in the not-too-distant future for this house is the beginning of an inquiry that will include hearings.”
Jimmy Gomez
"I have voted TWICE to start debate on articles of impeachment. And I would do it again in a heartbeat."
Juan Vargas
“We should start the impeachment process. I think it gets us to a place where we can get this information, and then frankly be able to make a determination,” he told The Hill.
Mark DeSaulnier
“Congress must do its job, which includes overriding the DOJ policy that protects the president under any circumstance, and beginning an impeachment inquiry.”
Maxine Waters
"Enough is enough. It's time to #ImpeachTrump. We can't wait for 2020. The time is NOW!"
Nanette Barragán
"I support an impeachment inquiry. No one is above the law and Congress has a constitutional duty to act.”
Ted Lieu
"What I'm saying, what some others are saying, is an impeachment inquiry. Which is we have to start these investigations to see if we should do impeachment. Those are very different issues."
Also supporting
Barbara Lee — Lee is a co-sponsor of Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s impeachment resolution.
Grace Napolitano — Napolitano is a co-sponsor of Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s impeachment resolution.
Jackie Speier — “I believe that an inquiry into impeachment is required at this time."
Norma Torres — "Congresswoman Torres supports opening an impeachment inquiry," a spokeswoman said.
Don't support an inquiry now
Adam Schiff
"At this point the speaker has not reached the conclusion and I haven't either that that it's best for the country to put us through an impeachment proceeding that we know is destined for failure in the Senate,” he said on ABC. “That calculus may change if the president continues to stonewall."
Ami Bera
He "believes we need to let the committees do oversight and build the case," a spokesman said.
Anna Eshoo
“I’m not discounting it. I think everything should be on the table.”
Brad Sherman
He has had an impeachment resolution since 2017 but "he leaves it to leadership as to what the official title of the [investigative] hearings are,” a spokeswoman said.
Doris Matsui
"We need to hear more from Special Counsel Robert Mueller, as well as White House and Trump organization officials that have been subpoenaed and failed to appear in front of Congress," a spokesperson said.
Eric Swalwell
"Let’s get ready for impeachment of this president,” he said on CNN. “That’s where we’re headed."
Gil Cisneros
“I think we need to continue the investigations.”
Harley Rouda
"We're getting to the point where we're going to have to draw a line in the sand," he said on CNN.
Jerry McNerney
"We need to continue with Congressional investigations to answer the questions that remain."
Jimmy Panetta
"All Congressional investigatory tools, authority of the judicial branch, and the laws of our nation, must be observed, enforced, and available to Congress."
John Garamendi
He wants the committees "to determine whether there is hard evidence on which impeachment proceedings can be based. If there is, then he will support impeachment," a spokesman said.
Josh Harder
"The Mueller Report made it clear there are serious ethical violations and still many unanswered questions. We have to get to the bottom of what happened."
Judy Chu
"The Mueller Report provided evidence of impeachable crimes. ...It is now the task for Democrats in Congress to lay out the facts through hearings and investigations.”
Julia Brownley
"Congress must, at the right time, open an impeachment inquiry."
Karen Bass
"A president who has no regard to the rule of law might force us to do that... but we’re not there yet."
Katie Hill
"The tipping point for me is if and when the Trump administration blatantly defies court orders,” she told CNN.
Katie Porter
"There are really three options, right? We're not at the point of a ‘yes or no,’ we're at a ‘yes,’ ‘wait’ or ‘no.’”
Linda Sánchez
"Should the facts lead us to a strong case against the president, then I would support a motion to initiate impeachment proceedings.”
Lou Correa
"We must continue to do our job of oversight."
Lucille Roybal-Allard
“I fully support the committees continuing their work, and pursuing the facts wherever they lead.”
Mark Takano
"I think impeachment is always on the table [but] the case is won or lost in jury selection," he said of the Senate.
Mike Levin
"There is substantial evidence that the President sought to obstruct justice."
Mike Thompson
"The Special Counsel’s statement...is yet another indicator Congress must continue with its investigations where he left off."
Nancy Pelosi
"When you're impeaching somebody, you want to make sure you have the strongest possible indictment, because it's not the means to the end that people think."
Pete Aguilar
"We'll follow the evidence and see where it takes us. No door should be closed."
Raul Ruiz
"I support Congress’s ongoing investigation into these issues, and I look forward to hearing the congressional testimony of individuals cited in his report."
Ro Khanna
"We should immediately take decisive action to censure him and keep all our options on the table."
Salud Carbajal
"He will continue to reassess his position on beginning an impeachment inquiry as additional facts are brought forward," a spokesperson said.
Scott Peters
"I'm evolving... I support the speaker's notion of following the facts through these hearings."
Susan Davis
“Congress must continue its investigations to create a compelling case for the Senate."
TJ Cox
“It is important for Congress to continue the work of investigating, asking the tough questions, and holding the administration accountable.”
Tony Cardenas
"Once the evidence is before the American people and before the House of Congress, then we'll make the decision to go forward with a formal process.”
Jim Costa
Did not reply to inquiries.
Zoe Lofgren
"If the White House continues to stonewall Congress’ investigation, we must next move to the courts to enforce our fact-finding efforts. After taking these steps, Congress can determine if other remedies are available."
