Read the 17 new charges against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange

Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks and a thorn in the side of intelligence agencies, faces 17 additional U.S. criminal charges, according to an indictment released Thursday, adding to his legal challenge as he fights extradition from Britain.
The indictment says Assange released a list of his organization's "Most Wanted Leaks" to encourage people to provide military and intelligence documents.
The indictment said Manning appeared to have responded to Assange's public solicitation, searching the classified Pentagon network for some of the same terms highlighted by WikiLeaks, such as "interrogation videos."