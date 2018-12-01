Senate’s lone black Republican blocks Trump judge accused of racial bias

“It would have been an enormous mistake to confirm Thomas Farr to the federal bench, a mistake that would have cast a shadow over both the Senate and the judiciary for decades to come. Farr was plainly unqualified for a lifetime judicial appointment, especially in the Eastern District of North Carolina, where he actively worked to suppress the vote and had ties to a white supremacist group,” said Sherrilyn Ifill, president of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.