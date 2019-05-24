Abortion debate sparks women’s activism and jumps to the head of 2020 campaign agenda

Polls find that about two thirds of Americans want to keep Roe vs. Wade in place. Women are not monolithically supportive of abortion rights — the Alabama governor who signed the law is a woman — but Democratic women feel especially strongly about it. A recent poll by YouGov for the Huffington Post found that 63% of female Democratic voters said abortion would be very important to their presidential vote next year; just one third of male Democratic voters say abortion is important.