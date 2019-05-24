USC was told gynecologist could be preying on Asian students, records show

Neinstein, the clinic’s executive director, asked for help in dealing with Tyndall from the university’s Office of Equity and Diversity in 2013, according to a summary of the report. He told the office, which handles harassment and discrimination claims, that there were “several difficulties” with Tyndall over the years and that recently staffers and a student had claimed Tyndall made “inappropriate comments or otherwise made them or others feel uncomfortable…”