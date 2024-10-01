Advertisement
Live chat: Vance and Walz meet tonight for the vice presidential debate. Join our columnists

JD Vance and Tim Walz
JD Vance and Tim Walz face off tonight during the vice presidential debate on CBS.
(Associated Press)
By Lorraine Ali
Mark Z. BarabakAnita Chabria and Doyle McManus
JD Vance and Tim Walz meet Tuesday night in the first and only vice presidential debate of the 2024 campaign.

Historically, the face-off between running mates hasn’t mattered in terms of the outcome in November. Nevertheless, vice presidential debates have yielded some of the most memorable political moments in recent history.

For many, the evening will serve as an introduction to Ohio Sen. Vance and Minnesota Gov. Walz. In a recent survey by the Pew Research Center, roughly a quarter of those polled said they have never heard of the two men.

Los Angeles Times columnists Lorraine Ali, Mark Z. Barabak, Anita Chabria and Doyle McManus will be watching the debate live, discussing the high- and low-lights as they happen.

How to watch the debate| Debate moderators| What to know

This combination of images shows Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, at left in Erie, Pa., Aug. 28, 2024, and Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaking at the DNC in Chicago, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo)

In fight to be No. 2, Vance and Walz share humble roots that created different paths

With JD Vance, Trump doubled down on the GOP’s America-first agenda, while Harris’ selection of Tim Walz helped balance the Democratic ticket.

Sept. 29, 2024


