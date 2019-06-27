To shine in debates, Democrats will have to (gulp) learn from Trump

In the days leading up to the debate, analysts and pundits noted that the biggest challenge of this primary kickoff would be wresting the limelight from the most attention-starved president. But if a Jerry Springer-style smackdown was the benchmark of success, then the Democratic debate proudly failed: On the whole, there was general congeniality among the rivals for the nomination, not to mention a fair bit of substantial talk about the actual issues plaguing the nation. At one point, Holt wryly highlighted the similarities of the candidates’ platforms: “I’m trying to figure out if there’s any daylight between you.”