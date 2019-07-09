Joe Biden's income spiked to $11 million after leaving office, tax returns show

Joe Biden’s income jumped from less than $400,000 a year while he was vice president to more than $11 million in the year after he left office, a spike in wealth due to sales of his 2017 book and speaking fees that routinely ran more than $100,000 per event.
Biden’s campaign released a financial disclosure form and three years of income tax returns starting with 2016, his last year in office, and running through 2018. He had previously released his returns from earlier years.
The documents showed that he made 47 paid speaking appearances from January 2018 through the end of May 2019, 30 of which were on a book tour, for fees totaling $4.29 million.
The report comes as Biden is making his blue-collar, middle-class roots central to his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.
“Today’s releases, in combination with the ten years of taxes he released during the campaign in 2008 and his regular release as Vice President, mean that Vice President Biden has now made public the last 21 years of tax returns — more than any other candidate currently running for president,” the campaign said.
The documents reflect a cash infusion to the Bidens from the sale of the former vice president’s 2017 book, “Promise Me Dad,” and his speaking fees.
When Biden gave a lecture at Drew University in New Jersey in March of last year, he was paid $190,000 for the event. A couple of weeks later, he was paid $180,000 to speak at Vanderbilt University in Nashville.
The documents showed income reported by Biden and his wife, a college professor, was $396,456 in 2016, more than $11 million in 2017 and $4.6 million in 2018.
The couple paid federal income tax at a rate of 23.5% in 2016, 33.9% in 2017 and 33.4% in 2018.
Their charitable donations rose with their income: In 2016, the Bidens gave 1.5% of their income to charity; in 2017, they gave 9.2% and in 2018, they donated 6%.