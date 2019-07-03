Joe Biden has raised $21.5 million since April, his campaign says

Buttigieg has also been courting Hollywood, with four events over two days in June, including an evening reception at the home of TV producer Ryan Murphy; another event drew Katy Perry and her husband, Orlando Bloom. The mayor’s second-quarter fundraising total was more than triple what he raised during the first three months of the year for his surprise hit presidential campaign. The campaign said it had more than 230,000 new donors in the second quarter and that the average was just over $47.