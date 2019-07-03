Trump uses the trappings of the White House for reelection bid to unprecedented degree

Julián Castro, Obama’s Housing secretary who is now running for president, was one of two Cabinet secretaries cited in the Obama years. He fielded a journalist’s questions about the 2016 presidential race and his own chances of being named as Clinton’s running mate during an interview in which he was acting in his official capacity. Also during the Obama administration, Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius was cited while Labor Secretary Hilda Solis was investigated before she resigned to become an L.A. County supervisor.